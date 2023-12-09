Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

GL stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,851 shares of company stock worth $7,590,212 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

