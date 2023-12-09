Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,374.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,424.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,424.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

