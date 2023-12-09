Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $124,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

