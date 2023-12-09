Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

