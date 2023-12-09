Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $156.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

