Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

