Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

