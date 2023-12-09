Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.11.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $411.85 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.25 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

