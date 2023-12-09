Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $122,079,000.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

