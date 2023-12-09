Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

