Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

