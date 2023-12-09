Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $184.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.