Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

