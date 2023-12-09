Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

