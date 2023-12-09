Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWS opened at $110.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

