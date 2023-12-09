Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 8,667 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

