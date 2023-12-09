Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 108,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 121.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 338.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 68.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 500.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

