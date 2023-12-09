Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 8,710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

