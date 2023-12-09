Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

