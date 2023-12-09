Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $96.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

