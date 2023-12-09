Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

RMD opened at $162.79 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

