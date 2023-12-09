Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

