Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

