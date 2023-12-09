SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $78.40 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

