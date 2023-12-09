SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Up 0.2%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.71. 25,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 9,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile
The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SonicShares Global Shipping ETF
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.