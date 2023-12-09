Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading Down 0.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,307,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 797,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 121.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

