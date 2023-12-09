Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Stem has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $539.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stem by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,839,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

