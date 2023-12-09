StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 2.4 %

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

