Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Trading Down 1.2%

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Supremex Trading Down 1.2 %
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
