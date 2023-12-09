Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXFGet Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUMXF

Supremex Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99.

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.