Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $92.29 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.