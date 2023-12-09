The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $49.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

