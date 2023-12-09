The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $15,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

