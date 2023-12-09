The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $7.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,928. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.