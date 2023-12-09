The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 1,750,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.15.
The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.
