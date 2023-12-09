The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Middleby by 86.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

