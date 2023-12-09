The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 136,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 150,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on The Mission Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 61 ($0.77) target price for the company.
The Mission Group Stock Performance
The Mission Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
