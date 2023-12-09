The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 136,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 150,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on The Mission Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 61 ($0.77) target price for the company.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMG

The Mission Group Stock Performance

The Mission Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.