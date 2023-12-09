Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $571.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $571,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

