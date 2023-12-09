TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Shares Up 2.6%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

TOD’S Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

