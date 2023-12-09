Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

