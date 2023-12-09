Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 39,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 546,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TORO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

