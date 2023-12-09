TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading 1.2% Higher

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.17 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.17 ($0.79). 90,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,046,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.46 ($0.78).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 4,105.41%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

