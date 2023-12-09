TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) Shares Up 6.7%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.28. 12,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 270,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

TradeUP Acquisition Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

