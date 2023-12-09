Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

