Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

