UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.