Unio Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

