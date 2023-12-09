Unio Capital LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.9% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $338.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.