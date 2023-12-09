UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) versus Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Head to Head Contrast

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Life Group and UTG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and UTG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.89 -$8.81 million N/A N/A UTG $69.71 million 1.41 $34.26 million $5.11 6.06

UTG has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A UTG N/A 10.44% 3.81%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG beats Federal Life Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

