Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.