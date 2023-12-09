Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.18 and last traded at C$41.14. Approximately 84,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 127,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.92.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.